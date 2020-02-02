Ellen Matthews Battle went to be with her Heavenly Father on January 28, 2020. She was born October 9, 1924, to Venus and William Matthews at home on her father's Cherokee allotment on the top of Keetonville Hill in Rogers County, Oklahoma.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James B. Battle. She is survived by children, Frank Battle and wife, Mila of Oklahoma City, Dr. John Battle and wife, Regina of Claremore, Oklahoma, Judy Battle Keeton and husband, Gerald of Oklahoma City, David Battle and wife, Phyllis of Oklahoma City; grandchildren, Kyle Keeton, Kara Rice and husband, Justin, Dr. Justin Battle and wife, Stephanie, Brandon Battle and wife, Andrea, Mindy Jones and husband, Jimmy, Blake Keeton, Heather Estes and husband, Gant, Brian Battle and wife, Carla, Brent Battle, Jennifer Tracy and husband, Josh, Christopher Battle, Jeremy Battle; and fifteen great grandchildren.
She graduated from Claremore High School, Class of '42 and Oklahoma Baptist University, Class of '47, and taught high school business at Shawnee High School before marrying James in 1948.
Ellen and James were active in Trinity Baptist Church before becoming charter members of Spring Creek Baptist Church. She loved teaching four year olds in Sunday School for forty years. She was active in the Gideons, DAR, Charateers, PEO and OBU Alumni Association. While raising four children she was always active in PTA serving as President of the PTA's at Putnam Heights Elementary and West Nichols Hills Elementary. She was a member of Oklahoma City Golf and Country Club where she played golf for forty years serving as President of Nine Holers.
James and Ellen loved to travel taking numerous trips in their motor home, primarily to the Valley in south Texas, also achieving her goal of visiting all fifty states. They also enjoyed travel abroad.
Ellen had a passion for her family, her shoes "the higher the better" and golf, but her greatest passion was her love for the Lord. She will be missed and remembered fondly by all who knew her.
The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude for the loving care provided by the staff at Villagio and those at Physicians Choice Hospice.
Viewing will be held Saturday and Sunday, February 1st and 2nd from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Hahn-Cook/Street & Draper Funeral Home, 6600 Broadway Extension, Oklahoma City.
A Memorial Service will be held 1:00 p.m., Monday, February 3, 2020, at Spring Creek Baptist Church, 11701 N. MacArthur, Oklahoma City. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to spring Creek Baptist Church or Gideons International.
