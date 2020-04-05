Eloise Pope On Saturday, March 28, 2020, Eloise B. Pope, loving wife and mother of three children, passed away at the age of 102 and was received into the loving arms of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Eloise was born on March 13, 1918 in Woodward, OK, to George J.J. Lahr, a railroad ticket agent, and Inez I. Robertson Lahr, a homemaker. Eloise never knew her father, who passed away at the age of 29 in the great influenza pandemic of 1918-19 when Eloise was two months old.
Eloise attended school in Woodward and Wichita, KS and graduated from Business Prep School. She then worked as a secretary and legal transcriptionist until her retirement in 1988.
On September 17, 1939, Eloise married Gerald S. Pope, a minister, writer and editor. They raised three sons, Gerald, Gregory and Robert, all living in the Tulsa area.
Eloise loved to travel, including all 49 U.S. states (missing only Alaska) and 11 foreign countries. She also loved children, serving as a Sunday School teacher and superintendent for much of her adult life. She was a long-time member of Central Assembly in Tulsa, The Assembly in Broken Arrow and served on the Spiritual Life committee at Covenant Living at Inverness retirement community in Tulsa. She loved knitting, crocheting, word puzzles and reading the Bible, accomplishing the amazing feat of reading through the entire Bible 46 times in her lifetime. Eloise was known as a loving and Godly woman a true lady. She had a gift for making people around her feel special.
Eloise was preceded in death by her father and mother, two brothers, sister and her loving husband of 57 years. She is survived by her sons, Gerald, Gregory and Robert; one sister, Juanita; seven grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later day. Moore Southlawn Chapel 918-663-2233 https://www.moorefuneral.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.