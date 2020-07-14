Elsie Faye Ary, 91, of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 10, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She was born to Jesse Lee and Ocie Jane (Hill) Story on June 27, 1929 in Stigler, Oklahoma. She married J. C. Ary on May 16, 1947 in Stigler. They spent over 45 years together before his passing in 1992.
Faye is survived by four children, Carolyn Jones (Don), Mike Ary (Debbie), Randie Graves (Kevin) all of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma and Ann Herndon (Lee) of Bixby, Oklahoma; one brother, Jesse Ray Story (Andree) of Albuquerque, New Mexico; eleven grandchildren, Dawn, Derek, Tammy, Tonya, Carly, Leigh, Derin, Michael, Dustin, Melissa and Matt; seventeen great-grandchildren, Tyler, Jacob, Jenna, Bradley, Michelle, Jaicie, Katey, Branson, Ashley, Bryson, Kinley, Jordan, Braedyn, Cooper, Stella, Skylar and Sutton; and one great-great-granddaughter, Vivi. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Ocie Story; three brothers; one sister and her husband, J. C. Ary.
Services will be at 2 PM on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Floral Haven's Rose Chapel with burial to follow at Floral Haven Memorial Gardens.
The family would like to thank Brookdale in Broken Arrow for taking such good care of Faye for five years.
