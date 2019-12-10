Elva Louise McKewon (Haines), age 89, passed away on December 6, 2019 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Elva was born in Geary, Oklahoma on July 8, 1930 to Alva Lorene Haines and Amos Haines. She graduated from Polytechnic High School in Los Angeles, California before returning to make her home in Oklahoma.
Married to Thomas Elbert McKewon in 1950, their deep love continues although Tom passed in 2011. Elva was an essential part of a team. As "Mom and Dad", they raised two successful children and were beloved by them. As "Aunt Elva and Uncle Tom", they were the constant safe haven for their biological and "adopted" nieces and nephews. As "Tom and Elva," they were steadfast friends to many, creating a welcoming, accepting, and always fun home that they shared with all who crossed their doorway.
An expert seamstress, Elva gave many hours of service costuming the Tulsa Civic Ballet (later Tulsa Ballet). She served as Assistant Costume Mistress for the original ballet, "The Four Moons"; a ballet created in 1967 for the Second Oklahoma Indian Ballerina Festival and performed by four of the five American Indian Ballerinas.
Elva was an active volunteer in the community as a Brownie and Girl Scout Leader. She instilled in her children the important values of our democracy, committing many hours to the election process, serving as an election judge at her local polling place, as a precinct chairperson, and a campaign volunteer.
Later in her life, Elva discovered and expressed her talent in the visual arts. She grew into an accomplished and gifted artist, specializing in oil painting. Her beautiful paintings were coveted by friends and family.
As her beloved husband's caregiver during the 10 years of his long goodbye from Alzheimer's disease, Elva kept Tom comfortable, safe, and contented.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Virgie Morrison; brother, Walter Haines; son, John McKewon; and great granddaughter, Olivia Peterson.
Elva is survived by her daughter, Elna Hensley of Great Falls, MT and daughter-in-law, Karen McKewon of Tulsa, OK; nephews, Leroy (Glenna) Morrison and Bruce (Nelly) Morrison of Tulsa, OK; grandchildren, Christopher Hensley of Great Falls, MT, Jenny (Levi) Schump of Dora, MO, Jackie (Allen) Peterson of Corvalis, MT; great-grandchildren, Xandy Chesworth, Michaela Schump, Iva Peterson, Addalee Peterson; and great-great-grandchild, Hazel Chesworth. She is also survived by nieces, Nancy Crow, Ginger Irvine, Jeanette Sprague, Cindy Clement, and Debbie Tillerson; and by nephews, Ray McKewon, Vance Morrison, Rick McKewon, and Doug McKewon.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Stanleys Funeral Home Chapel in Tulsa and interment will follow at a later date at Memorial Park Cemetery in Tulsa.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Saint Francis Hospice (6600 S. Yale Ave., Ste. 350, Tulsa, OK 74136) or to Porta Caeli House (2440 N. Harvard Ave., Tulsa, OK 74115) are appreciated.
