EMarie McFarland Scribner, daughter of Gloria and General Edward McFarland, passed away May 5, 2020 in Denver of natural causes related to Muscular Dystrophy. She is survived by her son, Duncan, and her sister, Anne McFarland. EMarie enjoyed being a Social Worker for the betterment of others. She worked with teens at Webster High School, was a Psych Tech at Laureate, an intern at Family & Children West and a Social Worker at Brookhaven.
As a long-time member of First Presbyterian Church of Tulsa, EMarie was strong in her faith. In lieu of flowers, EMarie previously requested donations be offered to the Muscular Dystrophy Association. A Celebration of Life gathering will be planned in the future. In the meantime, we pray for peace and comfort for her son, Duncan, and that he may continue to thrive during this time. Thank you for all of the love you have shown our family.
