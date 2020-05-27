Eric Wayne Creason of Tulsa, OK passed away at 8:51pm May 20, 2020 due to complications from Pneumonia. He was surrounded by family and friends as he peacefully transitioned from this world.
Eric was born to Edna Mae (Wilborn) Creason and Kenneth Eugene Creason on November 8, 1973 in Tulsa. Eric grew up in Mounds, OK, and graduated from Mounds High School in 1992 where he participated in 4H, Boy Scouts and the Marching Band, and lived until leaving for college in 1994. He graduated from Oklahoma State University with a degree in Journalism and Broadcasting in 1998.
After college, Eric lived and worked in Oklahoma City until he moved to Tulsa, in 2003.Eric had a passion for helping people, and he spent the last 10 years working for AT&T/DirecTV in the roll of New Employee Trainer & Sr. Compliance Analyst. Eric loved his job and took great pride in it. His coworkers also held a special place in his heart. Eric's compassion and love for others was evident to all he met.
Eric was an avid animal lover, and he simply adored his cat, Sadie, who he took in and cared for when she needed it the most. He enjoyed traveling, spending time with friends, sitting around a bon fire, grilling out, shooting pool, dancing (albeit poorly), and gaming. He loved his niece and nephews with all of his heart. Eric was also very close to his Godchildren and his extended family, including friends who became his family.
He is survived by his roommate and best friend of 18 years Michael Digges; his stepmother, Betty Creason; his brothers, Melvin Eugene Creason and wife, Barbara Jean Creason, Stephen Lloyd Creason, and Kenneth Brian Creason; his 4 nephews and 2 nieces; his 4 godchildren; numerous relatives and friends; and his beloved cat Sadie.
