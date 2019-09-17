Ethel Gordon Lubin, 91, passed away peacefully early Sunday morning September 15, 2019. Ethel was born November 10, 1927 in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Ethel met her husband, Dr. Robert Lubin, as a freshman at the University of Iowa and married him in 1949. They later moved to Tulsa in 1955 where they raised their four children.
A master of cooking and baking, the smells of Ethel's kitchen will be missed. Thankfully, she recently finished the revised version of her family cookbook housing the family's most cherished recipes. Avid reader and crossword puzzle aficionado, Ethel's vocabulary and Jeopardy skills were unmatched. Always accommodating and putting others first, unless of course, it conflicted with an Oklahoma football game or another favorite sports team. Ethel took her sports almost as seriously as her cooking. Never took much to make Ethel happy; staying plugged in with the lives of her sister, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren was more than enough. One of the most interested, but unintrusive people the world's ever met.
Ethel's legacy carries on through her sister; her four children, Dr. Craig Lubin, Debra Plost, Mark Lubin, and Cathy Arledge; her 10 grandchildren; and 4 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please make charitable contributions in Ethel's memory to a charity of your choice.
Funeral Service will be at 1:00 p.m., on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at Temple Israel and Interment at Rose Hill Memorial Park Cemetery.
Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel, 918-585-1151 www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com
