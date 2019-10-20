Joyce Eulalah Robertson passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at the age of 93 years. Eulalah was born on August 5, 1926, in Proctor, OK to her parents, John and Ollie (Barnett) Smith.
Eulalah moved to Sapulpa and met the love of her life, Charles Robertson. They were married in June of 1944. Eulalah was a consummate homemaker, caring for the family and home. Charles and Eulalah were part of the founding members of the Faith Baptist Church in Sapulpa. Eulalah joined the South Tulsa Baptist Church after moving to Tulsa.
Eulalah was preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles Robertson; parents, John and Ollie Smith; brothers, Johnnie and Ray Smith.
Eulalah leaves many loving memories with her family: sons, David and Dan (Nancy) Robertson of Tulsa; Dan's children, Cicely (Bob) Zweifel of Ballwin, MO and Dallas (Licia) Robertson of Saint Paul, MN; and their great granddaughters, Grace and Anya Robertson; David's children, Kit Love (Sarah) Robertson of Boulder, CO, and Randi Nichol (Greg) Robertson of Boston, MA.
Private family services were held Saturday. Interment was with her husband at South Heights Cemetery in Sapulpa.
Arrangements are entrusted to Schaudt Glenpool Funeral Service. Family and friends may send memories and condolences to the family online at www.schaudtfuneralservice.com
