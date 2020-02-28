Born in Mazie, OK, on October 16, 1917. Attended Mazie grammar and high school and made exemplary marks. Went on to attend Oklahoma A&M University (now OSU) where she graduated with a degree in communications and business. Hired on by Mr. Boone of the downtown Tulsa Law Firm Boone Smith where she was office manager for almost 50 years. She was also an officer and involved with Turner Corporation Mortgage Bankers, the family business. She was also a member of the Oklahoma State Board of Trustees. She was a member of many social clubs over the years: Silver Service, Quota Club, Book Club, Garden Club, Tulsa Mrs. Club and so many more. In 2017, she became a member of the Centenarian Society of Oklahoma at age 100. She gave generously over the years to many charities: American Heart Association, March of Dimes, American Cancer Society. She and husband, Sequoyah were proud members of Ranch Acres Baptist Church, where they worshipped for 60+ years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Sequoyah Allan Perry; son, Nathan Perry; daughter-in-law, Kristan Bardsley Perry; brother, Glen Winters; and sisters, Irene Chambers and Lois Patten. She is survived by her sister, Betty Jean Winters of Muskogee; her FAVORITE grandson, Jeb Bardsley Perry; his wife, Holly Anne Perry and their children, Brody, Chloe and Kate - all of Tulsa. She had a huge heart and one of her favorite things was shopping for others, perhaps in Utica Square. She never met a stranger and was loved by all. We will miss you Mum! www.moorefuneral.com

To plant a tree in memory of Eva Perry as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments