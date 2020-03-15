Eva Louise (Moore) Moses, 61, born August 30, 1958 in Tulsa, OK, to Del and Marjorie Moore. Eva attended Nathan Hale High School and graduated from OSU in 1980.
She married Tom Moses in June of 1983 in Tulsa, OK. They made their home in Claremore, OK.
For many years Eva worked in quality control for both Nelson Electric and Southwest Wire Cloth.
She and husband, Tom were avid Mustang (Oologah-Talala Schools) fans. Supporting their sons' many sports activities.
She had a sharp wit. We called her "Queen of the one liners".
She is survived by her husband, Tom, Claremore, OK; sons, Tom Moses and wife, Tina (Doak) Moses, Tulsa, OK and Tyler Moses, Owasso, OK; sisters, and brothers-in-law, Elaine Moore-Jones, husband, Gary and Ginger (Moore) Veitch, husband, David; nephew, Drew Veitch and wife, Amy; and grandniece, Cassie Grace Veitch; uncle, Mike White and his wife, Rae, Ft. Lauderdale, FL.
In lieu of flowers friends can contribute to the National Kidney Research Foundation; 30 E 33rd St., New York, NY 10016; phone: 800-622-9010.
Memorial Services will be 2pm, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Asbury United Methodist Church - Mason Chapel (6767 S. Mingo Rd., Tulsa, OK) with a reception to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery Family Center (5111 S. Memorial Dr., Tulsa, OK). Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
