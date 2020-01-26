It is with great sadness that the family of Eva Viola Smith announces her passing on January 19, 2020, following a short bout with pneumonia and the flu. She was born at home on the farm outside Bois d'Arc, Missouri, on January 10, 1931 to Orren and Alice Breazeale Mills and graduated from Bois d'Arc High School in 1948. After marrying Otto (Bud) Smith in 1956, they landed in Tulsa in 1966, where they raised three sons and were active at First United Methodist Church. Eva graduated from the University of Tulsa in 1973 and loved teaching in Tulsa Independent School District elementary schools until 1993.
Eva and Bud moved to Tyler, Texas in 2011. Eva is remembered as a loyal sports fan whether for her kids/grandkids events or the Texas Rangers. She loved traveling the world with Bud, driving incredibly fast on road trips and photographing red barns - her email address was tulsabarn@. She was a woman of great faith and spoke very very frequently of her eagerness to be with Jesus. Her children's and grandchildren's faith in God brought her great joy. She leaves a legacy of beautiful hand sewn quilts created for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Eva is survived by husband, Bud and their three sons and wives, Travis and Suzy Smith, Tim and Tina Smith, and Thomas and Pam Smith; eight grandchildren, Heather Denove and her husband, Chris, Hunter Smith and his wife, Laura, Madison Lynch and her husband, Grayson, Micah Smith, Logan Smith, Dylan Smith, Caden Smith, and Ethan Smith; and great-grandchildren, Nash and Sadie Denove. She is also survived by her siblings, Aldine Hilton and Stephen Mills; and 12 nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church in Tulsa, February 1, 2020, at 12:30 p.m.
