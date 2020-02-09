Evelyn "Sue" (Palmer) Muzika passed away on February 5, 2020 surrounded by family. Born in Tulsa, November 1, 1930, to Robert Wood Palmer and Ruth Juanita (Lanning) Palmer, Sue was second of four sisters, Joan, Sue, Mary, Darlene. Sue was a Will Rogers High School "Roper" and danced in the "Round Up". Attending Oklahoma A&M, she met and married Joseph Charles Muzika. They had three children and lived as Aramcons in the '60s. Career highlights: Executive Secretary to Dean Langenheim, TU; Office Manager, Amcana Oil & Gas; Bookkeeper, Palmer Supply Company. She volunteered at the Tulsa History Museum, Sherwin Miller Museum, Hillcrest Hospital South, and more. Sue enjoyed music, dancing, cooking, baking, board games, Bridge, softball, tennis, painting, making topiaries, gardening, and being fantastic. A person of strong Christian faith she will be missed by her family and friends including Vicki, Russell and Carrie, Joseph and Rosy, David and Margaret, Gitanah and Scott, Keegan, Sarah, Brennah, Deirdra, Joseph Russell, Jon Paul, Asher, Richard, Cynthia, Jimmy, Jennifer, Bobby, Denny and others. We love you Susie-Q. www.moorefuneral.com
