Faith Ann Laizure, 83, died at her home in Sand Springs, OK on September 19, 2019. She loved to fish, paint landscapes, and was an amazing cook.
Along with her husband of 60 years, Ernie Laizure, she owned Laizure Building Supply and Western Wear in Columbus, KS for 38 years before retiring to Keystone Lake.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and sister. She is survived by sons, Dave and wife, Debra, and Don and partner, Dawn Wasson; grandchildren, Brooke, Adam, Lacy and partner, Jon-Paul Rowland, Ben and wife, Cassandra; and great granddaughter, Elena. Service to be held Sat., 9/28, at 10am. www.dilloncares.com
