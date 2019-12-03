Florene Finn Stovall died November 30, 2019 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She was born on her father's 32nd birthday, September 3, 1932. They had the privilege for many years of celebrating their birthdays together until his death in 1969. In this family of five were her father, Sherman; her mother, Leona Murphy Finn; her sister, Alva Lea, 5 years older; and her brother, Gene, 2-1/2 years older.
The family recognized Florene's musical talent early, and she started piano lessons at age 6. Also, all three children took violin lessons early. Home was a lovely art rock house on Melville Road at the north edge of Springfield, Missouri. The five acres to play and grow made many fun memories, and as she said, "good heritage".
Florene and her family attended church regularly, and she accepted the Lord Jesus in her heart at the age of 9. For the remainder of her life, she served the Lord and others to the best of her ability. After high school graduation at 17 years of age, Florene began work at the Frisco Railway Business Office in the Car Accountant Office in Springfield. For five years, she did a great job for the Frisco.
Florene married George W. Stovall, February 10, 1952. Their families had known each other from their church, which was like a second home to both the Finns and the Stovalls.
In 1955, George accepted a position with the Oral Roberts Ministries in Tulsa, which grew into a 57-year career with that organization, including some 27 years with University Village Retirement Community. During those 27 years, Florene continued as a volunteer, using her musical talent by playing piano for Sunday School and church services. She also planned and conducted dozens of style-shows and talent shows for the Village Residents. She operated the University Village Resale Shop for 12 years, assisting both residents and staff with their purchases, with all proceeds going into the University Village operating funds.
Florene and George had four children, the first two preceding her in death at a young age. Florene is survived by her husband, George; son, Jim and wife, Crystal, of Tulsa; son, Bob and wife, Lisa of Springfield, Missouri; grandson, Brad Stovall of Springfield, Missouri; granddaughter, Lauren Ward and husband, Ryan of Springfield, Missouri; and her brother, Gene and wife, Norma of Sarasota, Florida. After 67 years of marriage, Florene and later George will one day claim God's promise and meet again in Heaven.
A private graveside service for the family will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery with no visitation at the funeral home. Family and friends are invited to the memorial service on Wednesday, December 4th, 2019, at 2:30 PM in the Stovall Theatre of University Village Retirement Center.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the University Village Trust. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
