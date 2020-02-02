Frances Joan Mitchell slipped quietly from this life to the next on January 12, 2020. Born in Muskogee, Oklahoma, on April 24, 1926 to James B. and Juanita Burckhalter, she graduated from Will Rogers High School where she was active in volunteer artwork and in the Tulsa Tip Toppers girls' club.
Frances received an art scholarship at Texas State College for Women where she was in charge of one of the dormitories and graduated with a degree in Advertising Design.
Upon graduating, she went to work for the Watts, Payne Advertising Agency, starting as receptionist but soon was promoted to Account Executive. Leaving Watts, Payne in 1949, she joined the advertising department of Tulsa's First National Bank.
Married to Donald Mitchell in 1950, Fran raised a family of three children and was active in church and community work. She was a charter member of Kirk of the Hills Presbyterian where she was an Elder, a Deacon, served as the only female member on the church building committee and later served on a pastoral search committee. She served as superintendent of the Children's Sunday School, and created "Minute for Missions," in which she spoke weekly to the congregation about mission needs.
Fran was president of the Tulsa Jaycee-ettes, being named Oklahoma's outstanding Jaycee-ette president for the year she served.
In 1979, Fran organized and was founding president of the Calligraphy Guild of Oklahoma. She studied the craft in England and at several national conventions in America, studying under major figures in the calligraphic world, including Donald Jackson, Royal Calligrapher for the Queen of England. She taught calligraphy for over 15 years, including several years at Tulsa Community College. Artist in Residence of the State of Oklahoma Arts Council from 1985-1988, she was commissioned to travel throughout the state presenting calligraphy seminars in public schools.
Having a studio in her home, Fran created a number of major award certificates for The National Conference of Christians and Jews, The Tulsa Tribune Newspaper, various churches and several local companies, clubs and institutions. Her calligraphic work won awards at the Tulsa State Fair. Commissioned projects included signage for Philbrook Art Museum and wall-size calligraphy for a Tulsa church.
She became known among friends and relatives for the Christmas and birthday cards which she created using her calligraphic and creative talents.
And Fran's' love of art extended beyond calligraphy. She served many years as a docent at Philbrook Art Museum, and visited numerous rare and acclaimed art objects, museums and cathedrals in Florence, Rome and Venice. She traveled to Hawaii, Mexico, Canada, England, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Israel and Greece.
At the time of her death, Fran was a resident of Covenant Living at Inverness retirement community where she was involved in volunteer calligraphy teaching and projects and also participated in resident women's activities, including pocket billiards, at which she won many tournaments.
Mrs. Mitchell is survived by her three children, Linda Fields (husband John) of Tulsa, Cynthia McGhee (husband George) of Fayetteville, Arkansas, and Kenneth (wife Gwendolyn) of Tampa, Florida; two grandchildren, David Fields and Mark Fields of Seattle, Washington; and seven great-grandchildren. She was happily married for almost seventy years to Donald Sumner Mitchell who preceded her in death last September.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Covenant Living at Inverness on Saturday, February 8, at 3:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Kirk of the Hills Presbyterian, 4102 E 61st Street, Tulsa, OK 74136.
