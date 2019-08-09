Weather Alert

...POTENTIAL FOR FLASH FLOODING CONTINUES TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT FRIDAY... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF NORTHWEST ARKANSAS AND OKLAHOMA...INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...IN NORTHWEST ARKANSAS...BENTON... CARROLL...MADISON AND WASHINGTON AR. IN OKLAHOMA...ADAIR... CHEROKEE...CRAIG...CREEK...DELAWARE...MAYES...MUSKOGEE... NOWATA...OKMULGEE...OSAGE...OTTAWA...PAWNEE...ROGERS...TULSA... WAGONER AND WASHINGTON OK. * UNTIL 10 AM CDT FRIDAY * 1 TO 3 INCHES OF RAINFALL WILL BE POSSIBLE ACROSS PORTIONS OF FAR NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA AND FAR NORTHWEST ARKANSAS TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS AROUND 4 TO 5 INCHES POSSIBLE. THESE RAINFALL AMOUNTS WILL RAISE THE POTENTIAL FOR FLASH FLOODING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU ARE IN THE WATCH AREA, KEEP INFORMED, AND BE READY FOR QUICK ACTION IF FLASH FLOODING IS OBSERVED OR IF A WARNING IS ISSUED. BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE DANGERS OF FLASH FLOODS. MOTORISTS SHOULD NEVER DRIVE THROUGH WATER OF UNKNOWN DEPTH. TAKE A DIFFERENT ROUTE TO REACH YOUR DESTINATION OR WAIT UNTIL THE WATER RECEDES. &&