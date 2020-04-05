Frank William Wallace, 96, Avant-Garde Tulsa Architect, died peacefully on March 28, 2020 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The son of the late Frank and Francis Mae Wallace arrived on October 4,1923 in Afton, Oklahoma. The 3rd of 6 children born to a family of meager funds; Frank began working at a young age to help his family. One of his few and very favored gifts as a child was a pocket knife. He loved to whittle and draw in his spare time. After a rain Frank would ride a mule to cross the high water to get to school. He laughed and said he drew cartoons instead of hitting the books. Frank quit high school to help build army camps and joined the Army in January of 1943. Frank was involved in 5 military campaigns including landing on Omaha Beach, France and Germany during World War II and honorably discharged December of 1945. Frank was a truck driver and a rifleman. His family is very proud of his service. Frank met the love of his life, Neoma Lee Smith, in the summer of 1946 and they were married in December of the same year. In 1948, Frank, lacking a high school diploma, took and passed the college entrance exam and went to Northeastern A&M Junior College at Miami, Oklahoma. In the fall of the same year, Frank and a dear, wheelchair bound friend, Tomy Frasier, went to the University of Arkansas. Frank studied architecture, graduated in 1952 and moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma. His first job drawing paid $2.00 per hour. He interned with other architects including Cecil Stanfield until testing and receiving his license in 1958. Frank later became licensed in 14 states. Frank was truly a visionary artist in his beautiful, contemporary designs. Of note he designed a Tulsa Vo-Tech school, a scheme for a Monteray, Mexico theatre, a church in Columbus, Georgia and a gymnasium at a nearby junior. college. Frank's largest project was Oral Roberts University and the former City of Faith Medical and Research Center. This incredible place has drawn tourists from around the globe. The City of Faith Medical Center was designed to not feel like a hospital and to withstand 150 mph winds. Frank designed all but 3 minor buildings on campus. His most unique design is the futuristic Prayer Tower, an iconic landmark in Tulsa today. His affinity for circles and triangular shapes can be found in many of his designs. Frank always valued original ideas and encouraged his family routinely. Frank leaves a host of loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, who will miss his kind, generous heart, witty comments and love of all things sweet. May God bless you, Frank and keep you close. Thanks to the staff at Bellarose for their wonderful care. Interment in a private ceremony at Rose Hill Cemetery in Tulsa, OK. Memorial Service to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to any local charity.
