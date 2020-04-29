Fred was born on August 1, 1930 in Hominy, Oklahoma, to Fred M. and Irene (Callaway) Gardner. He passed away on April 26, 2020 at the age of 89 in Tulsa. Fred was raised in Hominy and attended Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, graduating with a BA in 1951. He met his wife of 65 years, Nancy (Chase) at NSU. Fred joined The Bovaird Supply Company in 1953 where he held sales and sales management positions, retiring as the Northeast Area Sales Manager in 1995. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Nanette Boos and grandson-in-law, Edmundo Diaz. Fred is survived by his wife, Nancy of the home; daughter, Beth Reed and husband, Craig of Heber Springs, AR; son, Mitchell and wife, Eunice of Tulsa; grandchildren, Rachel Diaz, Andrew Gardner, John Gardner; and great-grandson, Nathan Reed; cousins, Nancy Dickey and LuAnn Dippy. A private graveside service will be held at Floral Haven Cemetery on Thursday, April 30 at 3:00. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family is suggesting donations be made in Fred's name to Meals On Wheels of Metro Tulsa. www.floralhaven.com

