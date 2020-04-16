Gail Ray Ferguson, 92 years, passed from this life on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at his home with his wife at his side. Gail was born August 30, 1927 in Kildare, Kay County, Oklahoma, to Floyd Ray and Virginia Margarite {Finney) Ferguson. His grandparents, John Henry and Olive May (Myer) Ferguson were founding members of Prairie Chapel United Methodist Church in Newkirk, Oklahoma. On August 28, 1965, Gail married Frieda Helen Thomas. They were Charter Members of Faith United Methodist Church in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Gail was very active in his church, serving on many committees. Gail served his country as a seaman in the U.S. Navy during WWII. After the war, he entered Spartan School of Aeronautics in Tulsa and was employed at American Airlines, also in Tulsa. "Fergie" worked for 45 years beginning as a Junior Mechanic, moving through the ranks as a Planner, Supervisor, several Hanger Managers, and eventually becoming Vice President of Base Maintenance 1987, retiring in 1992. After retiring, Gail worked as a consultant for ATCG for about 10 years. Gail is survived by: his wife, Frieda; 4 sons, Larry Ferguson, his wife, Melva, of Holly Lake Ranch, TX, Brian Ferguson, his wife, Traci, of Tulsa, OK, Darin Ferguson, his wife, Laura of Hominy, OK and David Ferguson of Tyler, TX; 7 grandchildren, Victor, Ammon, Zachary, Heather, Courtney, her husband, Stuart, Rachel and Savannah; 4 great-grandchildren, Shelby, Axl, Victoria and Zander; his brother, Robert Ferguson and his wife, Jane of Houston, TX; along with other family members and friends. Gail was preceded by: his parents and his sister, Iris {Ferguson) Blancett. Memorial contributions may be made to Oklahoma United Methodist Circle of Care: 1501 NW 24th St., Ste 214, Oklahoma City, OK 73106 or online at circleofcare.org www.moorefuneral.com
