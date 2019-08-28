Gary Arland McBryde, MD, 72, resident of Tulsa, Oklahoma, passed away August 23, 2019. Gary was born March 25, 1947, in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, to Luther and Fredine McBryde.
Gary attended the University of Arkansas School of Medicine, and obtained his Medical Degree in 1976. He completed his residency in Internal Medicine in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and started his solo practice in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, in 1980. He later joined Warren Clinic, and retired after 36 years of practice in 2016. His nurses and office staff over the years were like family to him. He truly cared about the welfare of his patients, and stayed in touch with many of them up to the end.
Gary enjoyed his career with Saint Francis Health Systems, and often said he bled "Pink". He had such a great respect for his colleagues, and enjoyed the lasting friendships he made during his career. Close friends, that were beyond special to him are Dr. Bill and Barbara McEntee, Dr. Steve and Teresa Parker, and the late Mrs. Pat Parker. Bill and Steve were his "brothers" and their love has been unconditional over the years.
Gary was preceded in passing by his parents, Luther Byron McBryde and Fredine McBryde (Glover) and his brother, Danny McBryde. He is survived by his wife, Sarah McBryde; son, Brad McBryde and his wife, Nikki; daughter, Andrea Crank and her husband, John; grandchildren, Zaylee McBryde and Ava Crank; and numerous other family members and friends.
Gary was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. He will be dearly missed by everyone who knew and loved him.
Visitation will be 5-7 pm, Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Floral Haven Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be 3:00 pm, Friday, August 30, 2019, at Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Children's Hospital at Saint Francis @ https://www.saintfrancis.com/the-childrens-hospital-foundation/ www.floralhaven.com
