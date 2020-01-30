Services honoring the life of Thomas Gary "Doc" Blevins will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 1, 2020 ,at the UMAC, Union Multipurpose Activity Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma. Private burial will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery. Viewing will be at the Hayhurst Funeral Home in Broken Arrow on Thursday from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Gary was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on August 26, 1950 to Thomas Gerald and Naomi Mae (Webb) Blevins. Gary passed away in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at the age of 69.
Gary was the Senior Pastor for New Creation Church. He loved sharing his faith with everyone he came into contact with. He was Pastor Emeritus for Life Demonstration Church and loved sports and kids.
Serving as the announcer for Union High School Athletics for over 30 years. He was inducted to the Union High School Athletics Hall of Fame in 2016.
Many present and former students have left tribute messages to Doc on his Facebook page. More than anything those stories are what truly captures all of the lives he touched in his years here on earth.
Memorials may be made to the Doc Blevins Falls Creek Memorial Fund, Care of Life Demonstration Church, 1200 S. Olive Ave., Broken Arrow, OK 74012.
Gary is survived by: siblings, Tracy Blevins and Diana, Tulsa, OK, Terri Street and Arthur, Coweta, OK; sister-in-law, Janice Blevins, Broken Arrow, OK; nieces, Kerrie Reich and Tracy, Broken Arrow, OK, Katrina Blevins, Oklahoma City, OK, Jennifer Krout and Jack, Broken Arrow, OK, Tiffany Haley and Scott, Broken Arrow, OK, Tabitha Pitre, Coweta, OK; nephews, Tom Street and Jennifer, Coweta, OK, Jeremy Street and Megan, Broken Arrow, OK.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jerry Blevins and sister, Kerrie Jo Blevins.
