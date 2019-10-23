01-31-1934 - 10-18-2019
Gary Lee Williamson, 85 years old, passed away peacefully at St. Francis Hospital. Gary was born on January 31, 1934 in McAlester, Oklahoma to Myron and Helen Williamson. Upon graduating from high school, he attended Oklahoma A&M in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, where he met his future wife, Deanna. After completing the courses at Oklahoma A&M he enlisted in the Army. On January 21, 1956 he and Deanna were married.
The Army took them to White Sands Proving Grounds in New Mexico. After finishing their time in New Mexico, they returned to Oklahoma and settled in Norman where Gary attended the University of Oklahoma. They lived in many places: Utica, New York; Boston, Massachusetts; Hartford, Connecticut; Tulsa; Kansas City, Missouri and finally back to Tulsa in 1976, where he lived until his passing.
He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Taylor Strecker; parents, Myron and Helen; and Brother James. He is survived by Deanna, his wife of 63 years; three children, Timothy, Laura (Greg), and Eric; and four grandchildren, Bryce, Ryan, Maddy and Daniel.
Funeral Services are Wednesday, October 23rd, at 10:00am at St. Bernard's, 4001 E. 101st Street. To honor Gary's memory, donations may be made in his name to the Alzheimer's Association. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, 918-291-3500.
