Gary L. McDaniel passed from this life April 2, 2020. Born in Tulsa, March 30, 1943. Gary owned and operated Sunnyside Greenhouse in Bixby for more than 30 years. He loved his family, his friends, the business and fancy cars. He suffered with Parkinson's disease for the past few years. He will be greatly missed by those who knew him. He is survived by wife, Lindey; his sons, Neal Eckert and Becky, Ryan Eckert and Sarah, Ross Eckert and Caroline, Max McDaniel and Jackie; his special grandkids, Jillian, Chase and Myles; his sisters, Phyllis and Robert Fate of Bixby and Donna and David Stewart of Dallas. No services at this time. Moore's Southlawn Chapel, 9350 East 51st Street, Tulsa, OK 918-663-2233. www.moorefuneral.com

To plant a tree in memory of Gary McDaniel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

