Gary R. Mote, 54, passed away suddenly December 19, 2019 in Baltimore, MD. He was born September 23, 1965 in Oklahoma City. Gary was employed by Northrop Grumman as Chief Metrologist. He loved his work and many friends. He loved a challenge and was acknowledged by Northrop Grumman for his creativity and unique problem solving skills. Gary loved fishing, camping, playing pool and everything OU. He was a graduate of Booker T. Washington High School where he was the BTW Hornet mascot and Class President his junior and senior years. Following graduation Gary served in the Oklahoma National Guard. He then attended the University of Oklahoma. Gary's joyful spirit will be missed by his coworkers, many friends, his family, and his cherished Lynn Strykowski. Gary was preceded in death by his brother, Randy Mote; his father, Jim Mote; and many aunts and uncles. Gary is survived by his mother, Rosalee Gray; his beloved step father, Ross Gray; dear nephews, Brodie and Axton Mote; Brodie's wife, Tara; great nephew and niece, Dean and Tori Mote; aunts, Vera Willey, Evelyn Renfro; and uncle, Bill Willey. Gary's generous spirit and quick wit will be missed by his many cousins and all who had the honor of knowing him. Funeral Home Bradley Ashton Kehl of Dundalk, MD cites donations to homeless shelters of one's choosing in Gary's name as he was known and loved by the homeless in Baltimore.
Gary R. Mote
