Gary Dale Snow passed from this life on December 1, 2019 in Tulsa, OK.
He was born to Donald Snow and Marlene (Robertson) Snow Jackson, on June 27, 1960, in Mountain Home, AR. Gary was raised in Welcome Home, AR and graduated high school in Witts Spring, AR.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Rickey Don Snow.
He is survived by: his wife of 36 years, Sherrie (Miller) Snow of Catoosa, OK; daughter, Becci Pettitt and husband, Roscoe of Okarche, OK; sons, Jimmy Joe Wayland II and wife, Trisha of Catoosa, OK, Jimmy Dale Brewer and wife, Sara of Sand Springs, OK; brothers, Gary Don Snow and wife, Sherri of Marshall, AR, William Snow and wife, Judy of Catoosa, OK, James Jackson and wife, Kathy of Welcome Home, AR, Jimmy Jackson and wife, Phyllis of Lone Jack, MO; sisters, Mary Jackson of Marshall, AR, Linda Jackson of Batesville, AR, Tammy Holden of Senatobia, MS, Vickie Proctor of Cave Springs, AR; 12 grandchildren and two great grandchildren; and a host of extended family and friends.
Gary enjoyed life and loved being outdoors. He loved boating, fishing, hunting and four-wheeling. One of his favorite things to do was to go to Mill Creek, which he named "Camp Bump" with some of his buddies and ride four-wheelers. He also enjoyed participating in the Mounds, OK charity Turkey Shoot, each year.
Indoors, Gary loved to bowl and was pretty awesome. He bowled a sanctioned 300 and a sanctioned 298, that he had rings for, along with many other awards. He and his wife bowled in leagues and tournaments together for 15 years. Gary also bowled very well at nationals.
As a semi-retired mechanic, Gary loved working on Powerstroke diesels and everyone knew of his love for Fords! Above all that, Gary loved spending time with his friends and family. We certainly cannot forget his tremendous love for his dogs that were such a huge part of his life, Jax, Max and Princess Gracie.
Memorial Service: 2:00 PM, Thursday, December 5, Timber Ridge Assembly of God Church, 30095 S. 4120 RD., Catoosa, OK.
