Gayela LeeAnn "VanHorn" Cooper, 54, passed away February 3, 2020, in her home in Tulsa, OK. Gayela was born March 30, 1965 and was adopted into a home in Wichita, KS, in 1965.
A tenacious free spirit, she had a strong sense of what was right and wrong and lived this principle by always sticking-up for the ones forgotten. Her big, beautiful smile and fiery red hair lit up any room she entered. As a teenager, she was an active barrel racer and loved traveling. A life long lover of animals and nature, she spent her last years outside, enjoying nature and having good conversations with friends.
Her hobbies included baking desserts, cooking down home food, and spending time with her children. Her love for her children, her grandchildren, and her pets were always the center of her life. The bravery she displayed in the face of pain and selfless acts for her children will not be forgotten to time.
She is survived by: her children, Shannon N. Briggs of Salina, KS, Tiffany R. Cooper of Lawrence, KS, and Michael B. Cooper of Salina, KS; grandchildren, Darin (20), Armando (14), Carlos (13), Emily (13), Davianna (7); and ex-husband and close friend, Dale A. Cooper of Wichita, KS.
No service will be held, but a private memorial will be held in celebration of Gayela's life. Her children request that donations be made in Gayela's name to Volunteers of America Oklahoma. Goodbye beautiful Gayela. You are missed by your children and friends, dearly.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.