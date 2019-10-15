1940-2019
It was a late summer day during the harvest season on a small farm northwest of Beggs, Oklahoma, September 18, 1940, when Gayle Pat Lee was born. The proud parents were Eugene and Ruby Lee. Gayle attended school in the early years at rural Lone Oak, Mounds, and Beggs, Oklahoma. He graduated with the class of 1958. During his teenage years, in addition to his chores on the family farm, Gayle had a part-time job working for the Oklahoma Leather Goods Company. Gayle really liked working in the harvesting of oats, alfalfa, corn, and peanuts. After graduating from high school, Gayle traveled east to attend the National Academy of Broadcasting in Washington, D.C. While attending college, he was employed by the Marriott Corporation. Later Gayle attended a technical school in Dallas, Texas. Gayle was employed by Evans Broadcasting Company where he worked at radio stations, KELR in El Reno and KREK in Sapulpa. In 1967 Tams Bixby, III of Oklahoma Press Publishing asked Gayle to move to Muskogee and work at KBIX. Over the next 15 years, Gayle served as Chief Engineer, Operations and Sales Manager. He also served as Vice President for Bortz Embody when the station was sold to Dick Embody. Gayle and Annabelle Banker were married in August 1976. Annabelle passed away in January 1996. Gayle resigned from KBIX in the fall of 1981 and acquired Sooner Radio & TV Supply. In the years following, electronics stores were acquired in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and Tulsa, Oklahoma. The group was later sold. Early in 1991, Galco Corporation was formed and began to manufacture Star Beam, a radio controlled lighting system for electric utility bucket trucks. Spartan Lighting/Night Ray was acquired in November 1998. Patricia Ann Adams and Gayle were married in May 2000.
Gayle was a Past Master of Muskogee Lodge #28, a 32nd degree Mason, and a Bedouin Shrine member. He also was a Past Worthy Patron of the Order of Eastern Star, Chapter 14. Also Gayle was a member of the Muskogee Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks #517. He earned all-state honors as Chaplain, Esquire, Loyal Knight, Leading Knight, and Exalted Ruler. He also served on the Board of Trustees for a number of years.
Gayle was preceded in death by wife, Annabelle; father, Eugene Lee; and mother, Ruby Lee; grandparents, W.E. (Everette) Lee Sr. and Lena Lee, and Pat and Nellie Watt; son-in-law, Leroy Cosner; and brother-in-law, James Maxwell. Survivors include wife, Patricia Ann, of the home; daughters, Janice and husband, Donnie Zwirtz of Muskogee, Gwen and Rev. Michael Watts of Ft. Worth, Texas, Kelli and Rev. Robin Kirchner of Cumberland, Maryland;
grandchildren, Allen and Shanna Cosner of Frederick, Maryland, Anthony and Shelly Cosner, of Hagerstown, Maryland, Eric Kirchner of Cumberland, Maryland, Chris and Robin Whittle of Tulsa, Brandon Stepp and Connie Bower of Muskogee, Dustin and Katherine Watts of Fort Worth, Texas, Christa and Dominic Tijerina of Fort Worth, Texas; 16 great-grandchildren; sister, Glenda Maxwell-Swart and husband, Raymond of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; nieces, Veronica Daggs and husband, Merritt, of Oklahoma City, Laura Casey and husband, Dick, of Joplin, Missouri; nephew, Donovan Wilkerson, and wife Julie of Nashville, Tennessee; and numerous cousins.
Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, at Bradley Funeral Service, 1020 W. Okmulgee, Muskogee. Funeral services will be conducted by Rev. Michael Watts at Bradley Belltower Chapel, 1020 W. Okmulgee, Muskogee, at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 17, 2019. Burial will be in the Beggs, Oklahoma, cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the charity of your choice.
Funeral service arrangements are under the direction of Foster-Petering Funeral Home.
Condolences to the family can be made online at www.foster-petering.com.
