Gejuan Dean Leverett was born August 9, 1948 to Harold and Lorene Leverett in Wapanucka, Oklahoma.
Gejuan attended Murray St. College where he graduated with an Associate's Degree. He then attended Southeastern Oklahoma State University where he graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and Minored in Accounting.
After receiving his degrees, Gejuan began working for South Prairie Construction Company where he worked his way up. He was general superintendent at Gilbert Central and retired in 1993. With nothing to do, Gejuan began working as manager for Overland Construction. He finally retired 2015.
Gejuan was generous to a fault and was loved and respected by all.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Lorene Faye Stephens; beloved granddaughter, Amanda Alisa Leverett; grandmother and papa, Ruth and Virgil Stephens; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He survived by his wife, Geneva Leverett; son, William Leverett; aunt, Linnie Stephens; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Shriners. Memorial services were held Friday, July 19. tulsacremation.com
