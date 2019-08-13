Gene Griffith, 90, born February 18, 1929 in Habberton, AR; died August 10, 2019 in Tulsa.
Survived by: loving wife of 68 years, Charlsie Griffith of the home; daughter, Pamela Lessley and husband, Mike, Sapulpa, OK; grandchildren, Brittany DeMauro and husband, Scott, Tulsa, OK, Kodi Nelson and husband, George, Dallas, TX, Amanda Dias and husband, David, Sand Springs, OK, Geoffrey Griffith and wife, Brandi, Tulsa, OK, Michael Griffith and wife, Cory, Tulsa, OK, Kori Fabian and husband, Niel, Lewisville, TX, John Mark Griffith, Tulsa, OK, Laura Griffith, Glenpool, OK; great-grandchildren, Zane, Zach, Zabian, and Zander DeMauro, Enzo and Levi Nelson, Evan Dias, Kevin and Bailee Griffith, Kynzee Griffith, Lorelai Fabian, Sa'Nya Griffith; sisters, Kathryn Logue and husband, Jim, Fayetteville, AR, Doris Self and husband, Ronnie, Springdale, AR; sisters-in-law, Lorene Neal, Springdale, AR, Hannah Lockhart, Springdale, AR; and numerous loving nieces and nephews and an entire community of dear friends.
Gene was preceded in death by his sons, Gary Gene Griffith and Mark Kevin Griffith; his son-in-law, Wayne Samples; his parents, Reverend Harlan and Laura Griffith; his brothers, Allen Griffith and Sheridan Griffith; and his grandchildren, Megan DeMauro and Shane Griffith.
Gene was involved in the funeral business for sixty plus years, helping countless families with his generous loving heart and never ending compassion. He was an owner since 1972. His family continues the tradition at Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Homes with his family serving the community's needs.
Gene proudly served his country in the Navy Reserves. As a young man, he started his career as a traveling Bible salesman. After marrying the love of his life, rodeo queen, Charlsie Lockhart, he moved from Fayetteville, AR to Tulsa. He wore many different hats, but worked at Tulsa World for many years before going into the funeral business.
Gene was an ordained Baptist minister. He was the former pastor at Eastside Baptist Church. He ran the bus ministry there for many years, impacting the lives of many young people with his Christian outreach. He was a long time superintendent for their Baptist Association Youth Camp in Tahlequah. He was a member of Red Fork Baptist Church, greeting everyone with a giant smile entering the sanctuary. He was a member of The Gideons International, instrumental in donating many Bibles.
He was the owner of one of the largest privately held antique professional funeral car collections.
Gene loved the Southwest Tulsa community. He devoted his life to this community with his involvement in many civic and charitable organizations, along with the Sand Springs community. He was the Past President of the Red Fork Lions Club, Southwest Sertoma, Sand Springs Sertoma, and the South Central Chapter of the Professional Car Society. He was also a Past President and Board Member Emeritus of Southwest Tulsa Chamber. He was a perpetual member of Red Fork-Brookside Masonic Lodge #505, a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason, He was also Past Worthy Grand Patron of the Oklahoma Eastern Star and Past Worthy Patron of Red Fork Eastern Star, he was also an active Kar Buff in the Akdar Shrine.
He was a recipient of a City of Tulsa Proclamation given by the Tulsa City Council and Tulsa Mayor in honor of his 70 years giving back to the community.
Gene was the Patriarch of an adoring family and will be terribly missed.
The family will greet friends and family on Friday, August 16, at Mark Griffith Westwood Chapel from 6 pm-8 pm. Service will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Red Fork Baptist Church in Tulsa, OK with interment at Woodland Memorial Park in Sand Springs, OK. Under the loving direction of Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home - Westwood Chapel, 918-446-0010. Online guestbook and condolences are available at www.markgriffithmemorialfuneralhomes.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.