Geoffrey Stephen Stanfield was born in Tulsa on March 5, 1957 and passed away on November 5, 2019, after a brief illness. He was preceded in death by his father, Rowland D. Stanfield, Sr.; mother, Patricia J. Stanfield; and older brother, Rowland D. Stanfield, Jr.
Geoffrey graduated from Charles Mason High School and attended The University of Oklahoma. He spent a large part of his career as a manager in the restaurant business. More recently in Tulsa he worked as a customer service representative in the insurance and health care industries.
He spent many years living in Colorado where he enjoyed skiing and became an avid Denver Broncos fan. His friends and family enjoyed his unique sense of humor and he always had a good joke to tell. He loved rock and roll and enjoyed conversations with friends comparing record collections and concerts they attended over the years.
He is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Patricia and Larry Wofford, Tulsa; and his niece and her husband, Lesley and Matthew Becker, of Austin, TX; as well as many beloved cousins.
A private family service is planned. Donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
