Georganne Isabelle (TerBeek) Cox passed away with loving family by her side on Friday, March 13, 2020, at the age of 71 years.
Georganne was born on June 26, 1948 in Grand Rapids, MI, to her parents, George and Charlotte (Widua) TerBeek.
She met the love of her life, Bob, at the University of Michigan. They were married on May 1, 1970 in Grand Rapids, MI. Georganne was an accomplished horsewoman, and ran the family horse ranch for many years while raising her daughters.
She was preceded in death by Robert Cox (Husband), George TerBeek (Father), and Charlotte TerBeek (Mother).
Georganne leaves many loving memories with her family: daughters, Cynthia (Eric) Marshall, of Jenks and Cristin (Heath) Headrick, of Jenks; grandchildren, Paige Murphy, Bailey Murphy, Hayden Cox-Lillard, Justin Murphy, Addyson Marshall, Hudson Headrick, and Isaac Bradley; brothers, Ronald "Skip" TerBeek, of Sparta, MI, Charles TerBeek, of Rockford, MI, Brian TerBeek, of Atlanta, GA; sister, Jan Kelly Ambrose; along with many other loving relatives and a host of friends.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date honoring Georganne.
Arrangements are entrusted to Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service & Cremation Care. Family and friends may send memories and condolences to the family online at
