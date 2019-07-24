George E. Reed was born on July 21, 1951, in Cincinnati, OH, to Edna Belle and George Franklin Reed. He moved to Tulsa, OK,as a teenager with his mother; stepfather, John Redding; and brother, Mike Redding. He passed away peacefully at his home in Owasso, OK, on July 18, 2019.
George was a devoted husband of 44 years to Lynn; a loving father to Brian and Shannon; a doting father-in-law to Amanda; and a proud grandpa to Matthew Reed. He is also remembered with love by his siblings, Mike Redding, Steven Reed and Karen Buchannon, and their families; and by his many friends and business acquaintances. Although his passing is met with a profound sorrow; his life and memories will continue in our hearts, fill us with joy, and guide our futures.
Friends may honor George's memory with donations to Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic School located at 1419 N. 67th E. Ave. in Tulsa, OK, 74115, to uphold his affinity for education and love for children.
Rosary will be Thursday, 7:30 p.m., and Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, 10:00 a.m., both at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church.
Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel, 918-585-1151 www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com
