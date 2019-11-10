George Frederick Matson passed away suddenly Tuesday evening, November 5, 2019, at the age of 62 while enjoying a round of golf. Geordie was born on Tuesday, May 21, 1957, in Tulsa, OK, to his parents, George and Daphne (Best) Matson.
He graduated from Edison High School in 1975 and met the love of his life, Laurie Templeton at their Church Youth Group. He then attended The University of Tulsa where he was a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting in 1979. That same year he and Laurie were married on October 13th, celebrating their 40th anniversary last month.
Over the years Geordie remained actively involved with his alma mater as well as the Tulsa Community. He served on numerous boards at TU including Ex Officio member to the board of Trustees, the Alumni Association Board of Directors, and the Golden Hurricane Club, to name a few.
Geordie was a Senior Vice President at BancFirst where he served loyally for over 35 years, and also was a professor at Tulsa Community College for 40 years.
The only thing Geordie loved more than spending time on the golf course was spending time with family and friends. Geordie spent over 45 years as a single digit handicap and enjoyed the satisfaction of two hole-in-ones in his lifetime. He was also a great coach in many sports to his children and an even greater father.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George W. Matson and Daphne M. (Best) Matson and brother, Mark Matson.
Geordie leaves many loving memories with his family: wife, Laurie Matson; daughter, Erin (Adam) Lawson; son, Andy (Laura Beth) Matson; granddaughters, Carol and Georgia Matson; and nephew, Stewart (Jacqueline) Matson.
Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 13th, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church, Tulsa.
In lieu of flowers please make contributions to either First Presbyterian Church of Tulsa, the University of Tulsa Scholarship Fund, or a charity of one's choosing in Geordie's name.
Arrangements are entrusted to Schaudt Funeral Service. Family and friends may send memories and condolences to the family online at www.schaudtfuneralservice.com
