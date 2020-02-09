George F. "Buddy" Lawhorn, 91, of Tulsa, passed away, peacefully, on February 3, 2020. Born August 6, 1928, in Rockwall, TX, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Sarijane.
While attending Southwestern University in Georgetown, TX, where he played football, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and proudly served on Okinawa during the Korean War. Upon honorable discharge he continued his education and obtained a Master's degree from the University of Texas in Austin, and ultimately received his license to practice Physical Therapy. He moved his family to Oklahoma in 1964 where he practiced in Okmulgee and Miami, before moving to Broken Arrow to head up the department at the newly constructed City of Faith Hospital in Tulsa until it closed.
George is survived by his daughter, Alicia Abbott (Steve) and son, Shawn Lawhorn (Caron); five grandchildren, Nick Abbott (Stephanie), Cristina Abbott, Luc Abbott, Austin Lawhorn (Kirsten) and Adam Lawhorn; one great grandchild, Boston Abbott; and his older brother, Billy of Dallas, Texas (Anna).
Services will be held 10:30 a.m., Saturday, February 15, 2020, at St. Patrick's Episcopal Church in Broken Arrow.
