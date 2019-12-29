George Lincoln Sallee Jr., 87, was reunited with his lifelong sweetheart and welcomed into eternity on December 25, 2019. George was born August 31, 1932, son of George Lincoln and Edna Sallee. He was raised in Collinsville, Oklahoma along with his sister, Peggy Jean Sallee-Carter. On June 5, 1955 he married the love of his life, Delores (Dee) Ann Bayouth, and had three sons, George Lincoln (III), Gregory Scott, and Stanley Abe. George and Dee happily embraced 64 years of marriage.
In his youth, much of his time was spent helping his family in operations with the Sallee Dairy. During high school and college, he worked for Sallee Drilling with his father. George graduated from Collinsville High School in 1950. There, he lettered in multiple sports, most notably, basketball. Only an unfortunate shoulder injury prevented him from playing college basketball at Oklahoma A&M University under head coach, Henry "Hank" Iba. George began his college education in pursuit of a Geology and Petroleum Engineering degree from Oklahoma A&M University. During his time at Oklahoma A&M, he served as president of the Delta Chi chapter of Delta Tau Delta. George graduated from Oklahoma A&M in 1955. Upon graduation, George married the love of his life, Delores, and made their home in Collinsville.
After his graduation in 1955, he served as operations manager for Brae Burn Petroleum in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. In 1964, he joined Reda Pump Company in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. With over 25 years experience in international and domestic marketing petroleum operations, George was recognized as one of the foremost leaders in the international oil services community. Sallee saw his international marketing department grow from a staff of two into a staff of hundreds, and from two man offices to offices located around the world. George was well respected throughout the industry and around the world, meeting, partnering, and negotiating with heads of state. George's simple philosophy was, "If a person simply respects others, respects what they have, and identifies himself as being a visitor in their country, he can function almost anywhere in the world." After devoting 28 years of employment to Reda Pump Company, George retired in 1992. After retirement, George worked with his sons in various business endeavors, primarily Sallee Oil Corporation. In his community, he was also involved with Collinsville Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Inc., Collinsville "Nifty Fifties", Collinsville Education Foundation, and Chairman of the Board of First Bank of Haskell and American Bank of Oklahoma.
Although George traveled around the world, his idea of a vacation was staying home with his beloved family. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren grow up and participate in various sports. He loved attending sporting events, whether they were at Tulsa University, Oklahoma State University or his own hometown. He enjoyed his weekend trips to the lake with his family, fishing with his sons, and traveling around the world with his wife.
George was preceded in death by his parents, George Lincoln and Edna Sallee; his sister, Peggy Jean Sallee-Carter; his wife, Delores (Dee) Bayouth. He is survived by three sons, George Lincoln (III) and wife, Carol Ann, Gregory Scott and wife, Cindy, Stanley Abe and wife, Kim; six grandchildren, Cassondra and husband, Mike Tatum, Coleton, Stanley, Caroline, Sophia, Lincoln IV; and great grandchildren, Benson and Olivia.
In his memory: Viewing on Sunday, December 29th, 1:30-4:00PM, at Collinsville Dolton Funeral Services, 1302 West Main Street, Collinsville, OK. Funeral service will be held Monday, December, 30th, 2:00PM, at Meadowcreek United Methodist Church, 14205 E. 146th St. N., Collinsville, OK 74021.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to one of these three organizations that George held near to his heart: Delta Tau Delta Fraternity at Oklahoma State. Checks can be made out to "The Stillwater Delta Tau Delta Corporation." All Funds will go toward the Building of the New Delta Tau Delta House. Please mail checks to: "Stillwater Delta Tau Delta House Corp.", 3005 W. 33rd Ave., Stillwater, OK 74074, Attn: Joe Millar. Collinsville Education Foundation. Checks can be made out to: Collinsville Education Foundation-George Sallee, P.O. Box 66, Collinsville, Oklahoma 74021.
You can also donate to The Alzheimer's Association in memory of George. You can make a donation on George's Tribute page at http://act.alz.org/goto/georgesallee. www.collinsvillefh.com
