George W. Matson, 93, died Sunday, October 13, 2019. He was born August 20, 1926, in Armagh, Northern Ireland, to Frederick and Eliza Matson. He joined his country's National Guard at the age of 15 during WWII. He also served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. George was known by most as 'Golf Shop George' from his 55+ years serving the members and running the Pro Shop at Southern Hills Country Club. He was a devoted member of First Presbyterian Church, where he served as Elder, Deacon and member of the Mariner's Class. George savored life, cherished relationships and delighted in sharing stories about golf and the old country. To hear some of his stories, in his own words, visit www.voicesofoklahoma.com.
George was preceded in death by his loving wife of 55 years, Daphne and their son, Mark.
He is survived by: son, Geordie and daughter-in-law, Laurie Matson; grandchildren, Stewart (and Jacqueline), Erin (and Adam), Andy (and Laura Beth); and great grandchildren; Carol and Georgia. A Memorial Service will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, October 24, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions to be made to a memorial fund in George's name at First Presbyterian Church.
Arrangements are entrusted to Schaudt Tulsa Funeral Service. Family and friends may send memories and condolences to the family online at www.schaudtfuneralservice.com
