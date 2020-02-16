George O. Nolley (G.O.), 83, died December 31, 2019. He was born on September 30, 1936 in Poteau, OK to George O. Nolley Sr. and Eunice Lyons Nolley. He was married to Sherril Jeanne Kaufman on April 16, 1960. They had three children, Noel Nolley Hoover of Dallas, TX; George Breckenridge Nolley of Elmhurst, IL and Matthew Stewart Nolley of Tulsa, OK. He is also survived by six grandchildren. In lieu of flowers friends are asked to donate to John Knox Presbyterian Church or Scott & White Foundation, Temple, TX, 76504-9983. A memorial service will be held on Friday, February 21st, at 11 AM at John Knox Presbyterian Church.

