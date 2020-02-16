George O. Nolley (G.O.), 83, died December 31, 2019. He was born on September 30, 1936 in Poteau, OK to George O. Nolley Sr. and Eunice Lyons Nolley. He was married to Sherril Jeanne Kaufman on April 16, 1960. They had three children, Noel Nolley Hoover of Dallas, TX; George Breckenridge Nolley of Elmhurst, IL and Matthew Stewart Nolley of Tulsa, OK. He is also survived by six grandchildren. In lieu of flowers friends are asked to donate to John Knox Presbyterian Church or Scott & White Foundation, Temple, TX, 76504-9983. A memorial service will be held on Friday, February 21st, at 11 AM at John Knox Presbyterian Church.
Submit A Death Notice
Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices by clicking the submit button below until 8 p.m. daily. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or for assistance after 5 p.m., email obits@tulsaworld.com or call 918-581-8347 daily.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a last name, full name or keywords in the search box. If your search is unsuccessful, first confirm your spelling. Next, try removing the first name, as the person's known name may not be the name on record. For an exact match using keywords, try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase. For broader results, search by date or date-range.. NOTE: Archived obituaries are available back to January 1, 1989.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.