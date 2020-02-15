On Sunday, February 9, 2020, Georgia Imogene Rathbone, loving wife and mother of two children passed away at the age of 93. Imogene was born on May 15, 1926 in Aurora, MO, to Ewing and Bessie Berry. After High School she attended Missouri State University and received a teaching certificate and taught school in a one room schoolhouse and eventually taught 5th grade. Later she joined her husband in the family business and worked side by side until she retired. She married Emmett Rathbone Jr., November 24, 1947. They raised two sons, Mike and Matt.
Imogene along with her husband, Emmett moved to Tulsa and opened a Ben Franklin variety store on Cincinnati and Pine and later opened several others including one at 5119 S. Lewis in Tulsa. In the 1960's that location became Rathbone's Flair Flowers and Gifts. An arts and crafts store that Tulsans enjoyed for many years. Rathbone's today is located in Jenks and she worked there in the flower business until she retired.
Imogene enjoyed painting, floral arranging, crafting and taught many of these in her store. She loved to collect antiques and other collectibles. Imogene was a strong woman of faith and she shared her love of Jesus with others. She loved her family and lit up anytime she saw them, and she had a true giving heart.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ewing and her mother, Bessie; her sisters, Ruth Alex, Lucille Edgett and Miriam Berry; her brothers, Harry and Howard Berry, all of Missouri.
She is survived by her husband, Emmett; her two sons, Mike and his wife, Barbara and Matt and his wife, Becky; seven grandchildren, Benjamin, Lydia, Joshua, Sarah, Chris, Brian and Greg; and twenty great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
Visitation is scheduled at Hargrove Marker in Jenks, Sunday, February 16, 2020, from 2 to 4 pm. Funeral service will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020, 10am at Eastland Assembly of God, 12310 E. 21st St. Tulsa, OK.
