Gerald Fenster, 65, died April 3, 2020.

Gerald Fenster was a beloved and dedicated member of the Fenster family working as a property manager in their real estate business. He was known for his sweet disposition and willingness to help any family member or friend in need. He had a quiet intelligence for business and financial matters. His wry sense of humor was enjoyed by those close to him.

After the death of his father, Louis Fenster, in 1995, he provided attentive care and loving support for his mother, Susan Fenster, who died in June 2019.

He is survived by: sister, Laura and brother-in-law, Jon; nephews, Seth (Kimia) and Jesse; his aunt, Irene Fenster; and many family members. A private family service will be held Tuesday at Rose Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to The Sherwin Miller Museum of Jewish Art. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel, 918-585-1151.

