Gerald Frank Barnett

Gerald F. Barnett of Oklahoma City was born January 27, 1943 in Tulsa, OK and passed away August 13, 2019. Jerry was the only child of Frank and Hulda Barnett. He enjoyed spending time with his large, extended family. Jerry was educated in Tulsa, Oklahoma at Will Rogers High, Class of 1961. He was the State Champion Cross Country runner in the mile and the half-mile while attending high school.
Jerry attended the University of Oklahoma and received his Bachelor of Business Administration in 1965. He was a member of Delta Tau Delta Fraternity and enjoyed participating in "Sooner Scandals". Jerry was a graduate of the Stonier Graduate School of Banking at Rutgers University in 1973. He also attended the University of Oklahoma Law School. After college, Jerry enlisted in the Army Reserves and served as a 2nd Lieutenant.
Jerry Barnett is survived by his wife, Linda Croft Barnett and children, Kristin Hickman, husband, Trey, grandchildren, Charles and Jack, Michael Barnett, Ken Edwards, and Mackenzie Barnett. A very special thanks to his fraternity brother, Bill Comstock, for his friendship.
A celebration of his life will be 2 pm, Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 4400 North Shartel, Oklahoma City. Interment will occur at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be created at the Chamber of Commerce of Midwest City to recognize Jerry's contribution in obtaining the Chamber location. Donations may be made to the Chamber of Commerce of Midwest City, memo "Gerald Barnett Memorial", 5905 Prosper Blvd., Midwest City, OK 73110.
