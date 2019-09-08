Geraldine Kammann Reynolds (Jerry) born 1/15/28 in St. Louis, Missouri died 8/24/19 Highlands Ranch, Colorado.
Jerry was a resident of Highlands Ranch, Colorado for the last twenty years. She previously lived in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Jerry was Mother to Merrill J. Reynolds Jr. and Darcy R. Souza and Grandmother to Kathryn M. Reynolds and Berkeley F. Souza. She was a long time member of First Presbyterian Church of Tulsa. Jerry was devoted to her children, grandchildren and friends.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.