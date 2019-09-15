Geraldine Kammann Reynolds (Jerry) born 1/15/28 in St. Louis, Missouri died 8/24/19 Highlands Ranch, Colorado.

Jerry was a resident of Highlands Ranch, Colorado for the last twenty years. She previously lived in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Jerry was Mother to Merrill J. Reynolds Jr. and Darcy R. Souza and Grandmother to Kathryn M. Reynolds and Berkeley F. Souza. She was a long time member of First Presbyterian Church of Tulsa. Jerry was devoted to her children, grandchildren and friends.

Tags

Load comments