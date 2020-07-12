Gertrude was born December 1, 1920 and passed away on July 7, 2020. Born in New York City, she married George Campbell on May 16, 1942, who preceded her in death in 1991. They moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 1947, where she was a wonderful homemaker and raised two children, Glenn Campbell and Gail Campbell Darmstetter. She leaves two grandchildren, Megan and Luke; and two great-grandchildren, Campbell and Delaney.

Funeral service will be 10 AM, Wednesday, July 15th, at Bixby Funeral Services. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Seasons Hospice. www.bixbyfuneralservice.com

