1925 2019
Gertrude Ann Stanley passed away peacefully at the age of 94 on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at her home in Brookshire, Texas. Gertrude, who was known as "Gert" to her friends was born August 8, 1925 in Harrisburg, Illinois. Gert was the youngest child of Althea and Joseph Cavender. Gert was preceded in death by her mother and father; husband, Harold Stanley Sr.; son, Druie Stanley; brothers, Druie and Dean Cavender.
Gert is survived by her son, Harold Stanley Jr.; daughter, Teresa Hobbs; grandchildren, Pepper Franklin, Amanda York, Kayle Nichols, Cody Nichols; and great grandchildren, Noah, Nikhil, Ashlynn, Carson, Christopher, Garrett, and Tessa; as well as extended family, nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives.
Gert loved the outdoors and spent many hours gardening and working in the yard. She also enjoyed playing cards, reading, traveling, visiting museums, and Branson, Missouri. Gert also loved playing with and taking care of her many bulldogs throughout her life.
A graveside service will be held at 2pm on Monday, November 11, 2019, at "Memorial Park Cemetery", Muskogee, Oklahoma.
