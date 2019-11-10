Gilbert Leslie Schechtman died peacefully on November 8, 2019 in Boca Raton, Florida. Graveside services will be held at noon on Tuesday, November 12, at Rose Hill Cemetery in Tulsa.
Gilbert was born March 2, 1931 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to Rae and Morris Schechtman. He moved to Chicago, Illinois, to attend the University of Chicago, graduating Phi Beta Kappa in 1951. While at the University of Chicago, he began dating a classmate, Vivienne Stam, and they married in December 1952.
Gilbert and Vivienne made their home on the South Side of Chicago and had three daughters, Deirdre, Maureen, and Marya. Gilbert continued with graduate work, first at the University of Chicago where he earned a Master Degree in English in 1954, and then at Loyola University of Chicago, where he received a Doctorate in Education in 1968. He taught English at Southeast Junior College, later Olive-Harvey Junior College, in Chicago, where he also served as Dean of Student Personnel Services.
After Vivienne's death in 1984, Gilbert began traveling and in the 1990s began spending winters in Israel as part of the ARI (Active Retirees in Israel). In 1996, Gilbert met his current wife, Beatrice Hirsch, in Israel and they married in 1997. After several years in New York, Gilbert and Bea moved to Delray Beach, Florida, where they have resided since.
Aside from being a dedicated father, grandfather, husband, teacher and friend, Gilbert was a man of many interests and avocations. He was an amateur magician and would perform magic shows at his daughters' birthday parties, finishing always with his famous "paper napkin trick." He was a devotee of American Folk music and played a mean acoustic guitar, which he would accompany by singing in true Oklahoma twang. He was an avid reader, a lover of language, and the published author of several detective stories and opinion pieces. He had one of the most incisive intellects and best senses of humor ever encountered.
He will be missed by his daughters, Deirdre Farr (Tom), Maureen Schechtman, and Marya Schechtman (John Marko). He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Matthew Farr, Kathleen Matthews (Jeff), Jill Lewkow (Steve), and John Schechtman-Marko; as well as five great grandchildren; and nephew, Jeffrey Rambach (Elizabeth).
Gilbert was preceded in death by his parents, Rae and Morris Schechtman; wife, Vivienne; and sister, Barbara Rambach.
Contributions in Gilbert Schechtman's memory may be made to MAZON (mazon.org), or to the University of Chicago. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel, 918-585-1151 www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com
