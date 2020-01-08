Giles Edward Gere passed away January 6, 2020, at the age of 84. Giles was born January 21, 1935 in Blackwell, Oklahoma, to John L. and Lenore Bird Gere. He graduated from Classen High School in Oklahoma City and from Oklahoma City University with a degree in business. Following graduation in 1958, Giles went to work for Cities Services Gas Company in Independence, Kansas. While attending the Methodist church there, he met his future bride, Barbara Ann Confer. He went on to work for Cities Service Oil Company/CITGO and retired after 45 years of service. Upon retirement in 2003, Giles served as president of the Board of Operation Hope Prison Ministry for 10 years. He continued mentoring men and teaching classes at Jesse Dunn prison in Taft, Oklahoma, until his death. Giles was preceded in death by his parents and stepmother, Imogene Apperson Gere. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Barbara; son, John E. Gere and wife, Julie of Kingwood, TX; and daughter, Janet J. Hall of Broken Arrow, OK. Giles is also survived by grandchildren, Rachel Gere, Army Specialist Nathan Gere, and Joshua Gere of Kingwood, TX, Brooke Hall of Broken Arrow, OK; and great granddaughter, Ava Russell, Broken Arrow, OK. A celebration of life will be held Friday, January 10, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. in the Mason Chapel of Asbury United Methodist Church, 6767 South Mingo, Tulsa, OK. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Operation Hope Prison Ministry in memory of Giles Gere: 1839 North Boston Avenue, Tulsa, OK 74106.
Giles Edward Gere
