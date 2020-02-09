Giuliana Fiorani Armstrong of Broken Arrow, OK passed away on January 30, 2020 in Hospice care at Brookdale Memory Care Center in Broken Arrow surrounded by her family.
She was born February 5, 1930 in Rome, Italy.
She retired from McDonnell-Douglas Aircraft after 43 years as a planner.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Herbert Loyd Armstrong; her parents, Enrico and Caterina Fiorani and brother, Sergio Fiorani. She is survived by daughters, Tina Pitts and Linda Butler Gingles of Broken Arrow; two sisters and a brother in Rome, Italy; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild plus several nieces and nephews in Rome, Italy.
A private family service to be held at a future date. Donations may be made in her honor to the Alzheimer's Association.
