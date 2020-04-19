Glenda Jean "Mickey" (Kittrell) Scott Glenda Jean "Mickey" (Kittrell) Scott, longtime Tulsa resident, passed away April 15, 2020 at her son and daughter-in-law's house in Oklahoma City at the age of 85. She was born June 23, 1934 in a boxcar in Foyil, Oklahoma, to Robert and Della (Forbes) Kittrell. She married Herschel W. Scott on August 1, 1958. Mickey will be remembered fondly for her love of taking care of her sons and then her grandchildren, cooking for her family (especially her German chocolate cake), and playing a competitive game of Skip-Bo. She lived in the same house in West Tulsa for 59 years and spent many days and evenings outside talking to her longtime neighbors, who were like family. She was an overcomer and was always up for an adventure and going places with her friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 37 years; her son, Terry Wayne Scott; and her siblings, Patti Kittrell, Jack Kittrell, and Mary Frances Austin. She is survived by her son, Robert Scott and his wife, Heather of Oklahoma City; her daughter-in-law, Linda Scott of Sand Springs; her six grandchildren, Kelly Herneisen and his wife, Annessa, Heather Faulkenberry and her husband, Cody, Kari Kiker and her husband, Kyle, Mandelyn Molina and her husband, Erick, Ashley Scrapper and her husband, Jason, and Rebekah Scott and her fiancé, James Hammontree; her 13 great-grandchildren, Gracie, Isaiah, Kole, Kyla, Noah, Hunter, Preston, Lillie, Jonah, Kara, Willow, Kash, and Asher; and two great-great-grandchildren, Beckham and Ryker (due in August). There will be a graveside memorial service in the future at Ward's Grove Cemetery in Foyil, Oklahoma.
