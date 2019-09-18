Glenda Jo Krenn Balint Powell was born April 16, 1929. She passed September 14, 2019. She taught elementary music/speech.

Survived by husband, Charles Powell; children, Stephen Balint, Deborah Scott, Rebekah Balint, Sarah Mosca, and Daniel Balint. Preceded in death by husband, Steve Balint and son, Douglas Balint.

Visitation will be 5-7pm, Friday, September 20, 2019, at Moore Southlawn. Funeral Mass will be 9am, Saturday, St. Pius Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Glenda Jo Krenn Music Scholarship, OSU Foundation, 400 S. Monroe, Stillwater, OK 74074, Attn: 22-88480. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233.

