A loving wife, mother, grandmother and dear friend, Kay Oleinick passed away January 26, 2020. She was born on September 23, 1943 to Glyn and Dortha Heitzman in Houston, TX, where she grew up with her brother, Gary. The family later moved to Union City, OK. After the death of her mother when she was eight years-old, Kay lived with her aunt and grandmother. Her grandmother's influences were many, which included a love of flowers and gardening.
She married Donald Glenn May in 1961 and they had three children. She later married Dr. Samuel Oleinick in 1986 who survives her along with her children: Stephen May, his wife, Mari and their children, Lauren (Derek) Doak and Taylor; her daughter, Kara Mings and her children, Mason and Kaylie; and her daughter, Julie Casey and her husband, Brian and their children, Connor and Allison; and also sister-in-law, Wynette Heitzman. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Gary Heitzman; and son-in-law, John Mings.
Kay was a member of Emanuel Synagogue in Oklahoma City serving as Vice President on Sisterhood, Synagogue Board, Co-Chair of Israeli Festival, Chair of the 200 Club, Board of Jewish Federation of Oklahoma City, and was a founding member of Arthritis Colleagues of Oklahoma City. Kay was an active member of Congregation B'Nai Emunah of Tulsa. She enjoyed volunteer activities where she was cooking or engaging others to include Bikur Cholim, and packing Altamont Cookies.
Kay began a 40-year career in healthcare in 1971 obtaining her Nursing degree from Oklahoma State University followed by her degree in Health Education in 1984 from Oklahoma City University. She enjoyed her work in numerous positions through her early career, including supervising a retirement center and serving Cleveland County Health Department.
Kay continued her education obtaining her OB-GYN Nurse Practitioner Credentials in 1989 from the University of Texas. Subsequently, she worked at Oklahoma University Health Science Center in Oklahoma City where she was Head Nurse of various units and worked in Neonatal Unit.
The family wishes to thank their extended family, friends and all who supported Kay through her courageous battle with ALS. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her loving memory to Children's Defense Fund, Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma, or a charity of your choice.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, January 28th, 11:00 a.m. at Congregation B'nai Emunah. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park Cemetery.
www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.